AP: 40 reindeer that visited Russia were killed in Norway

In Norway, 40 out of 42 deer were killed, which returned after crossing the border and grazing in Russia. About it informs A.P.

Of the 42 reindeer that traveled to Russia in search of better pastures, 40 have already returned to Norway. These animals were killed for fear that they might return to Russia. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority may require carcasses to be destroyed for safety reasons. The animals are part of herds run by the indigenous Sámi in central and arctic Norway.

Related materials:

The country has begun renovating a 150-kilometer reindeer fence built in 1954 along its border with Russia in the Arctic. Restoration of the fence will cost 3.7 million crowns (32.8 million rubles) and should be completed by October 1. Thus, Norway intends to prevent the further transfer of animals to the territory of Russia.

In turn, Russia has already sent two claims for compensation. One of them involves a payment in the amount of almost 50 thousand kroons (444 thousand rubles) for each deer that moved to the territory of the Pasvik nature reserve in the Murmansk region, the second – a lump sum payment in the amount of almost 47 million kroons (417.2 million rubles) for all days when the deer were grazing in the national park.

Earlier it was reported that in the Canadian outback, a camera trap filmed two naked witch-like women who came to a decaying deer carcass in the forest at night and tried to eat it. Both women had long black hair that hid their faces.