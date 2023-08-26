In Norway killed 40 deer who returned from Russia

In Norway, 40 reindeer were killed, which crossed the Russian border and grazed on the Russian half of the Pasvik nature reserve in the Murmansk region. This came after Russia accused Norway of illegal grazing and demanded hundreds of millions of rubles in compensation.

Why were reindeer killed in Norway?

In the winter of 2023, 42 reindeer from the Norwegian province of Finnmark crossed the border and grazed in the Murmansk region for more than two months.

In January, 40 deer were captured and handed over to Norway. The Russian side estimated the damage caused by animals at 47 million Norwegian kroner (about 420 million rubles). Director of the reserve Natalia Polikarpova told to the B-port agency, which provided the Norwegian side with detailed calculations and documents on the basis of which they were carried out.

The damage was estimated according to the formula, taking into account the number of days the reindeer spent on the territory of the reserve and the number of heads, multiplied by a kilogram of meat in a deer carcass (on average, this is 150 kilograms of meat from one deer) and multiplied by the cost of a kilogram of meat at an average price in Norway. They have special websites where this information is indicated. Natalya PolikarpovaDirector of the Russian part of the Pasvik Nature Reserve

The Murmansk directorate of Pasvik intended to seek in court not only this amount, but also an additional compensation of 2 million Norwegian kroner (about 18 million rubles), that is, 50 thousand crowns (445 thousand rubles) for each deer that violated the border.

In July, it was reported that Norwegian officials had not yet formed a position on this issue and were going to meet with the leadership of the Russian part of Pasvik to discuss what had happened. According to them, they considered it their priority to restore the fence on the border of the reserve, the holes in which the deer took advantage.

According to Polikarpova, by the beginning of August the Norwegian side had not given specific response to a request. And on August 25, it became known that they decided to kill all the deer that had been in Russia. This was done to prevent them from crossing the border again and causing more damage.

Russian-Norwegian border Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Why they do not want to let Norwegian reindeer into Russia

The slaughtered reindeer belonged to the Sami, an indigenous people living in central and arctic Norway. Although they grazed without supervision and crossed into Russia on their own, the leadership of the Russian part of the reserve considers them not wild animals, but livestock.

If we had wild reindeer, then there would be no issues with Norway, since it would be a general population. According to Russian national legislation, the presence of livestock on the territory of the reserve is not allowed. Reindeer husbandry belongs to transhumance as one of the categories of agriculture Natalya PolikarpovaDirector of the Russian part of the Pasvik Nature Reserve

According to Polikarpova, the reindeer exchange was stipulated in the Russian-Norwegian agreement of 1977. This has happened in the past – for example, in 2019, Norwegian reindeer herders were also handed over animals that wandered abroad. At the same time, representatives of the reserve, as well as the Russian and Norwegian border commissariats, were present.

The injustice of the situation, according to Polikarpova, lies in the fact that reindeer feed in Russia and then return to their homeland. “It turns out that their reindeer eat at our place, and then the Norwegian reindeer herders use them for meat,” she explains. At the same time, even 40 deer, as she claims, can have a significant impact on the lichen cover and lead to soil erosion.

Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

How Norway will stop reindeer at the border

The transboundary nature reserve “Pasvik” is located on the territory of Russia, Norway and Finland and occupies more than 14 thousand hectares. Two-thirds of the reserve is covered by forests, the remaining area is predominantly swamps. Bears and moose live on the Russian side, but there are no reindeer – they all come from Norway.

In 1954, a fence about 150 kilometers long was built on the Soviet-Norwegian border, which prevented deer from wandering from Norway to the Murmansk region. Since then, almost 70 years have passed, the fence has dilapidated and no longer copes with its task.

It is necessary to fundamentally resolve the issue so that the deer do not end up on the Russian side, so that they do not eat and trample the lichen cover and do not damage our fragile forest ecosystems Natalya PolikarpovaDirector of the Russian part of the Pasvik Nature Reserve

Norway has already begun to restore the fence. The difficulty lies in the fact that construction work should be carried out only on the Norwegian side. We have to constantly monitor that the workers do not accidentally end up in the territory of another country. “That makes the job especially challenging,” said Magnar Evertsen, spokesman for the Norwegian agricultural agency.

First of all, seven kilometers of the fence between the Norwegian cities of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog will be replaced. The work is expected to cost NOK 3.7 million (RUB 32.8 million) and be completed by early October. Thus, Norway intends to prevent the further transfer of animals to the territory of Russia.