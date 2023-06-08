IIn northern Italy, five police officers have been placed under house arrest, according to media reports, because they are said to have tortured those arrested. As the Italian newspaper “La Stampa” reported on Wednesday, the officials are accused of hitting and insulting mainly migrants in custody in the city of Verona. In addition to them, around a dozen of their colleagues are also being investigated, who are said not to have acted against the alleged attacks.

“La Stampa” quoted a Romanian who reported that police officers refused him access to the toilet and forced him to urinate in a corner of his cell. Later they beat him and dragged his body through the urine. If the allegations are confirmed, it would be “extremely serious,” said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. Such behavior damages “not only the dignity of the victims, but also the honor and reputation” of thousands of honest police officers.

Last month, a Brazilian trans woman sued police officers in Milan after officers beat her. A video of the incident went viral on the internet. It shows three police officers hitting the 41-year-old girl on the head and ribs with batons and spraying tear gas on her face while she sits in the street with her hands raised. Prosecutors launched an investigation into the incident.