Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 24.06.2021 19:47:31

The orginazed crime supplanted functions of the Mexican State in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic in areas with little population, in the north of the country and in poppy regions, he said Javier Hernandez, head of the drug and organized crime programs of the Office of the Nations United.

In an interview with Azucena Uresti for Grupo Fórmula, Hernández explained part of the content of the IAnnual report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in which details the functions organized crime is taking “especially in the less populated parts”, not only in Mexico but in the rest of the world.

For Hernández, the impersonation of functions by organized crime is due to a lack of institutional presence in certain territories where the drug market is very active.

“The State must be much more robust so as not to leave space for organized crime to usurp these spaces of control,” he explained.

Javier Hernández considered that organized crime by usurping functions of the State generates loyalty on the part of citizens “especially in the most remote areas.”

JLMR