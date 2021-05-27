I.n near an airfield in Grefrath in the Viersen district, a 32-year-old student pilot was killed in the crash of a light aircraft. A 60-year-old flight instructor was flown to a clinic with serious injuries in a rescue helicopter, as the police in Viersen announced on Wednesday evening.

According to initial findings, the aircraft of a flight school was on the approach for landing when the accident happened. The plane crashed into a field near the airfield for a previously unknown cause. Investigations are ongoing into who was flying the aircraft at the time of the accident. According to the police, the flight student from Grefrath died at the scene of the accident.