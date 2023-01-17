FSB detains 28-year-old foreigner in North Ossetia for spying for Ukraine

A citizen of one of the CIS countries was detained in North Ossetia for spying for Ukraine. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the FSB in the region.

According to the department, the foreigner was caught on the border of Russia and Georgia. Correspondence was found on his phone, confirming that he was transmitting data on the location of military equipment of the Russian army to the Ukrainian side.

On the fact of the incident, the special services initiated a case under article 276 (“Espionage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.