Screenshot of YouTube account “Echo of truth”. (YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

The most closed country in the world communicates on YouTube. Since August 2017, North Korea has opened a chain to modernize and soften its image. The videos are very far from the elated tone and threatening by Ri Chun-hee, the North Korean Central TV presenter who is seen in a traditional pink dress at every major event. On YouTube, the Pyongyang regime has chosen to highlight a young woman in her twenties who claims to dismantle the intoxes on her country, whose daily life she presents at its best.



Throughout her videos, the young woman named Un A presents places to visit in Pyongyang. She talks about the cost of living and also takes us to a concert on Youth Day. “This is where a big concert will take place. The aim is to celebrate Youth Day, she explains. I don’t know if there is a Youth Day with you too, but it is one of the most splendid and exciting events. ” In another video, the young woman, still smiling, tackles fake news about panic shopping in the North Korean capital by visiting a luxury department store.

This channel, launched in August 2017, now has nearly 37,000 subscribers. Its aim seems to promote the regime by showing an almost mundane North Korean life. One of the most watched videos shows for example a little girl playing the piano and studying in his apartment.

In South Korea, these seemingly innocuous videos are seen as a means of propaganda by the Communist regime that seeks to target foreign audiences. According to Seoul, this allows the Hermit Kingdom to bypass the fact that access to northern media is totally blocked in the South, as it is impossible to prevent South Koreans from going to YouTube to view these videos.