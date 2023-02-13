In North Korea it is forbidden to use the same name as the daughter of leader Kim Jong Un. The communist regime’s latest move was revealed by Radio Free Asia, which citing two anonymous sources writes that the North Korean authorities are forcing girls and women to change their names if they call themselves “Ju Ae”.

Local governments in the cities of Jeongju and Pyongsong reportedly ordered the women to even change their birth certificates. Authorities said the name was now reserved only for personalities with “very high dignity,” one of the women added. anonymous sources. Kim Ju Ae, believed to be 10 years old, is the only one of Kim’s three children to be revealed to the public. Her first public debut dates back to November last year, when she and her father took part in a test launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles. More recently, you attended the military parade in Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army, the armed forces of North Korea.