The press in North Korea said the shawarma was invented by the country’s former leader, Kim Jong Il. About it informs Independent.

According to the publication, the local press reported about a boom in street food in Pyongyang. There is also a television story in which North Koreans eat a shawarma called wheat cakes at a stall near the Kumsong food factory in the DPRK capital.

North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun toldthat shawarma was invented by Kim Jong Il in 2011. “He gave instructions to serve people with heated stuffed wheat cakes. And we remember his words that our people would be more pleasant if in the summer they served mineral water on the shelves, and in the winter – hot tea with wheat cakes, ”the newspaper said.

It also claims that the current leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, “is showing a keen interest in flatbreads, from their production to servicing, and has taken measures for this.”