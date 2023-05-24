Law enforcement agencies detained a trash streamer from the Sverdlovsk region, who mocked his dog on the air. This was announced on Tuesday, May 23 TASS head of the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Valery Gorelykh.

“The man was taken to the police department in Nizhny Tagil, where he is being interrogated,” the department said.

A five-year-old dog named Chip was handed over to animal rights activists, who took him to the veterinarians for examination.

The press service said that the operation to detain the streamer lasted about a day. The man did not want to open the door, and the rescue service had to cut it down.

Earlier, on May 20, it became known that the streamer, suspected of illegal imprisonment and attempted murder of a girl in Volgograd during an online broadcast, was arrested until July 18. In the near future, the defendant will be charged.

The man managed to be neutralized a day earlier based on the statements of witnesses who watched the broadcast. The 30-year-old defendant was detained in an apartment in the Krasnooktyabrsky district of Volgograd, he had a traumatic pistol with him.

During the online broadcast, the suspect beat the victim, shot her with a traumatic pistol, threatening to kill her.

In mid-May, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, announced that the department had received a draft law on criminal and administrative liability for the creators and buyers of trash streams for approval. The fight against negative content distributed for mercenary purposes should be carried out both in relation to the producer and the consumer of the content, he added.