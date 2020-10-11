Two residential buildings, outbuildings and a car service building caught fire in Nizhny Novgorod, reports TASS…

The fire covered an area of ​​400 square meters. The incident happened on Sunday night Sivashskaya street. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries.

The localization of the fire was announced at 01:54. Other details have not yet been provided.

Earlier it was reported that a truck caught fire on the M-4 “Don” highway in the Voronezh region. The fire spread to the Rodnichok Hotel, near which a truck was parked.