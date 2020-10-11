Two residential buildings, outbuildings and a car service building caught fire in Nizhny Novgorod, reports TASS…
The fire covered an area of 400 square meters. The incident happened on Sunday night Sivashskaya street. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries.
The localization of the fire was announced at 01:54. Other details have not yet been provided.
Earlier it was reported that a truck caught fire on the M-4 “Don” highway in the Voronezh region. The fire spread to the Rodnichok Hotel, near which a truck was parked.
