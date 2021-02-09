Doctors of the children’s district hospital in Nizhnevartovsk performed a successful operation to remove a 20-centimeter tumor from the chest of a six-year-old boy. This was announced on Tuesday, February 9, by the TV channel. REN TV…

According to the Department of Health of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, the child was active and cheerful and did not complain of pain. A soccer-ball-sized cyst was found during a chest ultrasound.

The boy needed an urgent operation, since there was a threat to his life if the neoplasm broke through anywhere.

Analysis of the cyst revealed cells characteristic of malignant tumors. The doctors decided to completely remove it, and then decide on the further tactics of treating the little patient. The operation was successful and the child is doing well.

