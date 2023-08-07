Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2023 – 18:02 Share

Operation Shield reached a total of 160 arrests on Saturday, the 5th, according to the most recent balance sheet released by the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of the State of São Paulo. Initiated by Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) on the 28th, in response to the murder of soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, from Rota, it also resulted in 16 deaths and is already the deadliest in the state since 2006.

In the nine days since the operation began in Baixada Santista, 134 suspects have been arrested by the Military Police and another 26 by the Civil Police. In all, almost 480 kilos of illicit drugs were also seized by agents of the two corporations, in addition to 22 firearms, including pistols and rifles.

Just last Saturday, the Military Police arrested 13 new suspects, of which seven were already on the run and were wanted by the courts, according to the SSP.

On the same day, the Civil Police of Guarujá completed the investigation into the murder of the Rota soldier and indicted three people for the crimes of murder, attempted murder and association with drug trafficking.

The three suspects involved in the police officer’s death have been arrested since Wednesday, the 2nd, when the last of them surrendered to the Military Police. He is named as the brother of the man responsible for the shooting that killed Reis.

Operation Escudo also resulted in a series of accusations of aggression and torture, which are still being investigated. The number of reports draws the attention of control bodies.

Last week, the State Public Defender’s Office asked for an “immediate end” to police action in Guarujá and that all agents involved in the 16 civilian deaths be temporarily removed.

The SSP version states that they resulted from conflicts and that the cases are investigated.