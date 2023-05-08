Underground members of Nikolaev said that all the men of the city will be mobilized indiscriminately

All men living in Nikolaev are taken to mobilization points. About it RIA News said a representative of pro-Russian activists who call themselves the underground.

According to him, representatives of the military commissariats “endlessly rush about and take everyone indiscriminately.” At the same time, the majority of Nikolaev residents do not want to fight, seeing the levels of losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), he noted.

On May 4, information appeared in the media that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intends to reduce the maximum draft age from 27 to 25 years. The military department clarified that due to the current draft age, a large number of serviceable, but not having the status of citizens liable for military service, cannot be recruited during mobilization. Later, the government approved the relevant bill.