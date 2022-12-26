At least 17 pastors were killed last Saturday by fighters from the jihadist group Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, in Borno State, civil society activists confirmed to EFE.

“We learned from our men in (the town of) Mafa that Boko Haram killed 17 cattle farmers in a grazing field in the town of Airamne,” Muhammad Goni, head of the Joint Task Forces, told EFE by phone on Monday. (JTF), armed civil self-defense groups that assist the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against jihadism.

It may interest you: (At least three dead in a new suicide attack in the capital of Pakistan)

“Boko Haram also took all their livestock. The herdsmen clashed with the attackers but unfortunately they were shot by the terrorists,” Goni added.

According to the activist, the bodies of the deceased have already been collected and buried.

Herdsmen in communities in the north-east of the country are often targeted by jihadists, who accuse them of spying and passing information on to the Nigerian Army.

Read on: (In the middle of a family argument, a 17-year-old boy killed his relatives)

Northeast Nigeria has suffered from Boko Haram violence since 2009, which worsened in 2016 with the appearance of its splinter group, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Both groups seek to impose an Islamic state in Nigeria, a country with a Muslim majority in the north and a predominantly Christian one in the south.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have killed more than 35,000 people and caused some 2.7 million internal displacements, mostly in Nigeria, but also in neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to government and United Nations data.

More news

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO*

WITH EFE