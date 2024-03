01:32 © France 24

The Nigerian authorities announced, on Sunday, March 24, the release of 137 girls and boys kidnapped on March 7 by armed men at their school in Kuriga, Kaduna state. According to Nigerian consultancy SBM Intelligence, 4,777 people have been kidnapped since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May 2023. Many victims of mass kidnappings remain missing.