The military junta in Niger ordered this Friday, August 25, the departure of French ambassador Sylvain Itté from the country within 48 hours, according to a statement from the government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs installed by the coup leaders. The military said that the French authorities are “contrary to the interests of Niger”.

In a letter from the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to France, the military asks him to “leave the territory” within said period and announces his decision to “withdraw (his) accreditation”.

As justification, they explained “the ambassador’s refusal to respond to the invitation of the Ministry” of Foreign Affairs. They also state “other actions by the French government, contrary to the interests of Niger” without giving further details.

Since Bazoum was overthrown and detained on July 26 by the military, several hostile demonstrations against France have taken place in the country, a former French colony.

News in development…