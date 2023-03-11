Two people were injured in a knife attack at a market in the French city of Nice

The victims were slightly injured, the police managed to detain the attacker – a 42-year-old man, whose motives for the crime were not disclosed.

The day before, on the evening of March 10, in a pharmacy in the city of Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany, unidentified people took one or more people hostage in a pharmacy. It is noted that the area around the pharmacy was cordoned off, the incident occurred on one of the central streets of the city.