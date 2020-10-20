The assassination of Samuel Paty, the history and geography professor assassinated on Friday October 16 for showing his students caricatures of Mohammed, reminded the people of Nice of the Islamist attack of July 14, 2016, which left 86 dead in their city. To pay tribute to the memory of the teacher who was beheaded, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, opened a register of condolences so that residents could put their thoughts on paper. A portrait of Samuel Paty is also hung on the facade of the town hall in Nice.

The faces of passers-by are serious. “We can’t write anything but say ‘thank you'”, said a man. “This man who was supposed to see children, he died because of his freedom of expression, his freedom of education”, adds a woman. A father comes with his young son to try to explain the tragedy to him. “We will try to exchange. We will have to find words adapted to his age”, he slips. As Samuel Paty tried with his words to make his students understand the world in which we live.