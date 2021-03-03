Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), special correspondent.

Normally, in Nice, at the moment, it is the carnival period. But this year, the big papier-mâché heads don’t dance among the tourist crowds. They come, at most, litter a few roundabouts on the outskirts of the city. And the very popular independent carnival, which brings together the population of low-income neighborhoods and artists from the alternative environment each year, was not held because of confinement.

The decisions taken last week by the government, under the cheers of satisfaction from the city council, Christian Estrosi, are nevertheless slow to have quantified effects. On Tuesday, data compiled from Si-vic and Public Health France indicated an occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the Alpes-Maritimes department of 102%, while 76 new hospitalizations had been recorded since the day before, including 17 in intensive care.

For the Communist leader Robert Injey, nothing surprising in this situation. “We want to give the impression of doing something, while we are doing nothing, he sums up. With the 6 p.m. curfew, we concentrated on a single hour, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the flow of people doing their shopping at the end of the day. It’s the same with the weekend lockdown. The valleys are not concerned, everyone gathers in the hinterland. Localized confinement has the effect of moving populations to areas where they are is not implemented. “

Naïlis, for example, a performing arts student at the University of Nice, lives in the station district. She made the choice to leave the city to join her parents in the neighboring department of Var. “I came back a month ago, after the announcement of resumption of tra face-to-face value, she explains. In fact, I was only able to attend one. “ However, before her departure, she participated in the creation of a play that another student must put on as part of their end-of-year internship. “Until now, we rehearsed the weekend in a room, in Cannes, resumes the young woman. With confinement, more place to work, more repetition, more reason to stay in Nice… ”

No one can really judge the beneficial effects or not, in health terms, of government measures. On the other hand, they considerably complicate people’s daily lives. Wednesday morning, on the main shopping street of the capital of the Riviera, Avenue Jean-Médecin, the Secours populaire français organized a distribution of meals. “We normally do night marauding with homeless people, but, with the curfew, it has become impossible., explains Jean, handing a coffee to a visibly very tired man. We therefore decided to serve our meals in the morning, in the middle of the street, whereas we usually occupy a small place in the old town. “

The situation is difficult to understand for the inhabitants, who refute the insinuations tending to make the population responsible for the epidemic explosion in the department. “We are told of one or two clandestine parties, points out Teresa Maffeis, founder of the Association for Democracy in Nice. But what does that represent in such a populated city? “ And Robert Injey to add: “The airport continues to receive around 100 flights a day. That causes significant flows of populations. During the school holidays, many people landed on the coast. The government is taking half-measures to postpone the deadline for national containment and hide the shortcomings of the vaccine campaign. ”