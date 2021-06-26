Nicolas Aznárez

In my poem Last anniversary of the revolution I tell the story of khaki pants, a trophy of the day we defeated the dictator Somoza and entered Managua. That day in 1979, which I so many times imagined impossible, I took those pants from a military facility next to his bunker. Dozens of young people that we were, dirty and sweaty, we came to a room full of uniforms on shelves, and we took pants and shirts to change happily, laughing. He remembered a couple kissing on the mound of discarded clothes. “All that scene comes to my memory / Sweet, magical, evening of nostalgia / when he touches my leg walking towards the square”

Now, I am often ashamed of the wretchedness that Sandinismo has become that one day created so much hope. Today’s youth in Nicaragua speak of the revolution with contempt and blame us and even insult those of us who made it. It does not matter that years ago, since 1993, the last FSLN congress after the electoral defeat of 1990, many of us decided, with the pain with which it was decided to break with the family, that we could not continue to support Daniel Ortega’s manipulations and ideas to seize the party and strip it of its essence. Ortega accused us of being traitors and sold out to imperialism. With the authority we grant him and the feeling of defeat that often leads to protecting the defeated, he manipulated many and lied to make us outcasts, sworn enemies.

Faced with our demands for internal democracy, to play a constructive role with 42% of the votes won and our representation in the National Assembly, if we wanted to return to power, he decided to “govern from below.” He organized riots, strikes (prohibited during the revolution) and did everything possible to destabilize the Government of Chamorro. It was of little use to him. He lost the next three elections. His lust for power then led him to servile understandings with the Catholic Church. The Sandinista caucus supplied the votes to prohibit therapeutic abortion in Nicaragua, the right of women at risk for their pregnancies since the 19th century.

Ortega and his wife suddenly found it helpful to cover themselves with the religious mantra. They were married in the church. His speeches began to invoke God and the Virgin. As a shrewd head of propaganda, Rosario Murillo changed the colors of the FSLN, imported the slogans of love and peace from the hippies, while her husband made a pact to free a corrupt president in exchange for him to vote in the Assembly to reduce the percentage of votes necessary to win in the first round, from 45% to 35% and to divide the management of the powers of the State .

Sandinismo became a mockery of itself. When they managed to win with 38% of the votes in 2007, I had a clear intuition that they would never leave power again. It was a spectacle to see the metamorphosis of Sandinismo, the usurpation they made of the protest music of Carlos Mejía Godoy, despite their claims, to be played at their rallies. Every July 19 they stopped the collective transport of the entire city, so that the buses would transport their followers and the esoteric decoration square was filled with flags, while he and she, jubilant, showed themselves as heirs to the glory of a revolution. that it had no more reality than those bombastic sets.

From 2007 to 2018, there was relative freedom, despite several assaults on the media and the purchase of the main televisions that his children now manage. Ortega and Murillo quietly extended their tentacles. They dismantled the institutions, changed the statutes of the army and the police to make them Ortega’s subjects, eliminated party cadres who were critical, isolating them or replacing them with loyal and obedient characters.

They continued to nurture their image of being on the left, while continuing neoliberal policies and allying themselves with big business, promising them success as long as they did not get involved in politics. When his term came to an end, Ortega managed to get his faithful on the Supreme Court to violate the Constitution that prohibited reelection. Later, when through electoral fraud he obtained the exact number of deputies to be able to change the Constitution, he established the indefinite election. He also violated the Constitution by appointing his wife as vice president. Until the explosion of popular rebellion in 2018, husband and wife had embraced such power that they were like monarchs. The state was them.

Popular discontent began to make waves in 2013 when, within a week, the Ortega-dominated National Assembly approved giving an obscure Chinese businessman a concession to build an interoceanic canal. The law ceded the sovereign rights of the country over the territory that the supposed canal would occupy and would mean the expropriation of the lands of hundreds of peasants. These were organized and mounted more than 99 demonstrations. Their intentions to arrive in the capital to express their refusal to hand over their lands were violently prevented by the regime police who, thinking that “eyes that do not see, heart that do not feel” isolated their struggles from the rest of the country. Those peasant demonstrations were the prelude to the rebellion of April 2018.

The scaffolding of their illusion that they were loved and popular collapsed in April 2018 when a reform of the social security law sparked protests by young people over the 5% tax on their grandparents’ pensions. Small groups that demonstrated on April 18 were beaten with extreme violence by motorcyclists and other individuals dressed in colorful shirts proclaiming love and peace. The cell phones of the protesters recorded the beating that was broadcast on social media. The young people took refuge in the universities and snipers of the regime began to take the lives of the students. The gruesome scenes followed one another. Alvarito Conrado, a 15-year-old boy who brought water to university students, was wounded by a gunshot in the neck and his cry “I can’t breathe” recorded on a cell phone screen shook the population. When it was learned that he had died because the hospitals were ordered by the government not to receive injuries from the protests, popular anger overflowed. The whole country rose up.

Rosario and Daniel accused the thousands who came out to demonstrate in the streets, those who blocked roads throughout Nicaragua, people from all social strata who demanded their resignation, of orchestrating a coup with money from imperialism. In its Operation Cleaning in May, June and July, 328 people were killed, 2,000 wounded and 100,000 people went into exile.

In September 2018, before the protests did not give up, they were banned. They imposed an undeclared state of exception that lasts until today. The repression calmed the agitation, but the proximity of elections that should take place on November 7 of this year, and an opposition determined to compete for power, ended up upsetting Ortega and his wife. Without popular support they knew that they could not allow free and observed elections. And in June of this year, with a scythe, they have dedicated themselves to reaping and imprisoning those who in their paranoia they consider responsible. From electoral candidates, to Sandinista heroes such as Dora Téllez, Hugo Torres and Víctor Hugo Tinoco, to the journalist Miguel Mora, who have already been imprisoned, to the raid on the house of Carlos Fernando Chamorro, our great journalist, Ortega y Gasset Prize 2021. It seems that they have entered a spiral unleashed, not caring about anything.

Those of us who made the revolution deny these actions. We deny the Big Lie that the United States was behind these protests. Ortega and Murillo sank and destroyed what cost us the blood of thousands. There is no more revolution. There is no more left in Nicaragua. Those who claim that there is, are backing a tyrant with Stalinist methods. Nicaragua remains the second poorest country in Latin America. Venezuela’s money (500 million a year for nine years) was used at their discretion by Ortega and Murillo. There is no transparency, there is injustice, there are countless violations of human rights. To the Spaniards who still support Ortega I say: be responsible. Read. See. And do not continue betting on Franks, just because they fly a red and black flag that ceased to belong to them decades ago.

Gioconda belli He is a novelist and poet.