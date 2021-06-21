Businessman Miguel Mora has become the fifth opposition candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua to be arrested, according to the local government this Monday (21), less than five months before the general elections, in which the dictator Daniel Ortega will contest a new re-election.

Mora was arrested shortly before midnight last night for allegedly violating the Law for the Defense of People’s Rights to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace, which sanctions acts considered as “treason”.

According to a statement from the National Police, Mora “is being investigated for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs, requesting military intervention, organizing with funding from foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization”.

In addition, he is also being investigated for allegedly “proposing and administering blockades of economic, commercial and financial operations against the country and its institutions, demanding, exalting and applauding the imposition of sanctions against the State of Nicaragua and its citizens, and hurting the interests supreme of the nation”.

The “100% Noticias” station, owned by Mora, reported that police broke windows to enter the businessman’s house, who was taken to prison in handcuffs.

Pre-election repression

A journalist by profession, Mora is the fifth opposition candidate arrested by the Nicaraguan police after the arrest of fellow journalist Cristiana Chamorro, academics Félix Maradiaga and Arturo Cruz and economist Juan Sebastián Chamorro.

The presidential candidates were detained amid a wave of arrests of opposition leaders that also includes two former vice-chancellors, two dissident ex-Sandinista guerrillas, a former business leader, a banker, four activists and two ex-workers. NGOs.

This is the second time the Ortega government has arrested Mora since the anti-government protests of April 2018.

In December of that year, Nicaraguan authorities confiscated Mora’s television station, which they arrested along with its managing editor, Lucía Pineda. Both journalists were released from prison in July 2019.

The wave of arrests of opposition leaders continued throughout June, despite criticism from the international community.

If he wins his third consecutive re-election in elections on November 7, Sandinista Ortega will secure his fourth term of five years and the second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president.