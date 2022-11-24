More than 80 puppies, who lived overcrowded and in mistreated conditions, were rescued and put up for adoption by authorities of NezahualcoyotlMexico state.

Derived from several neighborhood complaints, municipal authorities rescued approximately a month and a half ago, the soft tenderloins that were in a house in the Benito Juárez neighborhood.

After the rescue, veterinarians from the Municipal Animal Control Center they kept them under observation, they were also dewormed and sterilized, so they are now in a position to be adopted.

The municipal mayor, Adolfo Cerqueda Rebolloassured that adopting a puppy is a way to combat animal abuse and in turn reduce abandonment figures, while freeing up spaces in shelters so that others can receive the same help and improve their living conditions.

In addition, he explained that everyone can adopt, regardless of the municipality or mayor’s office, and the requirements are:

Proof of address,

INE voter card

Sign a responsive letter.

For more information, those interested can go to the Zoonosis Center, located on Avenida Bordo de Xochiaca and Calle 9, Estado de México neighborhood, or dial 55-5716-9070 extensions 1602 and 1607.

Cerqueda Rebollo pointed out that it is also important to adopt adult or older dogs, since they are more likely to adapt better to the house because they have already adopted certain behavioral behaviors.