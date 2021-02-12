Maori MP Rawiri Waititi, in the New Zealand Parliament, Tuesday February 9, 2021. (- / TVNZ)

In recent days, there have been very heated debates in the New Zealand Parliament, about an apparently innocuous subject, the dress of the deputies, and more particularly the question of the tie. It started on Tuesday, February 9, when a Maori deputy, Rawiri Waititi, was kicked out of the hemycicle simply for not wearing a tie. However, Parliament’s Rules of Procedure require Members to wear proper attire, and the tie is part of the panoply.

This rule, Rawiri Waititi, co-chairman of the Maori party, has always fought it. For this elected official, who also has tribal tattoos covering almost his entire face, the tie, and the fact that it is mandatory to wear one in the Assembly, is much more than a question of etiquette.

New Zealand Maori leader Rawiri Waititi called neckties ‘a colonial noose’ after he was ejected from the parliament chamber for refusing to wear one. Waititi wore a taonga, a Maori greenstone pendant, instead https://t.co/x8DI6U6bak pic.twitter.com/MjmL2U6WNx – Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

“This rule forces indigenous peoples to wear what I describe as a colonial knot”, he declares. The knot of which speaks Rawiri Waititi is not just any, since the term it uses in English refers to the one who tightens the neck of the hanged man.

Public opinion in New Zealand quickly picked up on this issue and quickly supported Rawiri Waititi. The MP did not wear a tie but instead had around his neck what is called a hei tiki, it is a traditional Maori necklace and he believes that the Maori, like all other minorities, should be able to assert their culture and their identity, even on the benches of Parliament. Under the pressure of public opinion, the president of the national assembly finally gave in. He announced Thursday that wearing a tie in Parliament was no longer compulsory.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has remained fairly low key on the subject. She simply felt that members of Parliament surely had better things to do with their time than talking about ties. “I don’t really have an opinion on the matter. On the other hand, I don’t think parliamentarians should engage in long debates on a subject which does not really interest New Zealanders.”.

Apart from these dress rules which are undoubtedly a little worn out, the New Zealand Parliament, since the last elections last October, is one of the most inclusive in the world. It is made up of 50% women, 11% homosexuals and 21% Maoris, which is more than the share they represent in the population.