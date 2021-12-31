Celebrated the first New Year. Light projections in Auckland on the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge. The traditional fireworks display has been canceled even if the Omicron variant has not duffled in the country

The celebrations for New Year 2022 have begun around the world, despite the celebrations having been canceled or resized in many cities due to the new increase in Covid-19 infections.

The first to welcome the new year was New Zealand, with light projections in iconic places in Auckland such as the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge. In fact, the traditional fireworks display did not take place.

In New Zealand there was no community diffusion of the Omicron variant, but the authorities still wanted to avoid the rallies.

Countries in Asia and the Pacific region are the first to celebrate the New Year