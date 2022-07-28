New York commissioner asks WHO to rename monkeypox for tolerance reasons

New York Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan has approached the World Health Organization (WHO) with a proposal to rename monkeypox. The idea to change the name was born out of tolerant considerations, so as not to injure representatives of the LGBT community and black people. About it informs newspaper Le Monde on 27 July.

“This terminology is also rooted in racist history and is painful for communities of color,” the commissioner said in a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Vasan believes that the name “monkeypox” contributes to the debate and discrimination of sexual and ethnic minorities. This could result in some patients who contract the virus not seeking medical attention, he points out.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading outbreak of monkeypox to be a global health emergency. As of July 27, 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been registered worldwide in 78 countries.