Society “Russian Youth of America” ​​organized a procession with photographs of relatives who participated in the Great Patriotic War. It was attended by Russians living in New York. It is reported by TASS…

According to the agency, the number of participants was lower than in previous years due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Most people have made the decision to become part of the Immortal Regiment’s online march, which will take place in the United States at 15:00 local time.

This year, due to the difficult epidemiological situation, veterans could not take part in the procession. The very holding of the meeting remained in question for a long time, until the coronavirus restrictions were lifted in New York.

The audience marched to the music of the war years from City Hall station in Manhattan to Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, where the memorial to the veterans of the Second World War is located. At the end of the route, which is about 2 km long, flowers are laid.

In Russia, on April 20, the Kremlin approved the holding of the traditional Immortal Regiment march on June 24, if the epidemiological situation allows. Elena Tsunaeva, co-chair of the central headquarters of the Immortal Regiment of Russia movement, said that on May 9 the public action would be held online.

Last year, the campaign took place online, with over 2.8 million people registered for it.