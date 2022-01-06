New York Governor Katie Hockle ordered the state flags to be lowered in honor of the defenders of the Capitol building a year ago. On Thursday, January 6, reports press service heads of state.

According to Hawkul, flags on government buildings will be flown at half-mast on January 6 “in honor of the courageous Americans who defended the US Capitol building during the 2021 rebellion attempt.”

It is noted that the flags will be lowered at 14:11 (22:11 Moscow time) – when the Capitol was first invaded, and raised at 20:06 (04:06 January 7 Moscow time) – the time of the re-convocation of the US Senate to approve the results of the presidential elections.

“The cowardly attacks during the January 6 mutiny last year were more than an attack on the US Capitol building, it was an attack on our democratic values. I thank the brave heroes who put their lives on the line to protect public safety on January 6, and I urge all of us to reflect on the values ​​with which we built this country: democracy, ”the press service quotes Hawkul.

Earlier, on January 1, the White House announced that the President of the United States Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will mark the anniversary of the Capitol uprising on January 6. They will be performing in part of a series of events organized by the Democrats on the anniversary of the protests.

On January 7, 2020, the US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States. The procedure took place against the backdrop of unrest in Washington. On January 6, supporters of the then-President Donald Trump staged a rally, after which they broke into the Capitol building, which disrupted the approval of the results of the presidential elections held in November. Five people were killed in the riots, including a policeman.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation later opened more than 160 criminal cases. The punishment for some charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol may be imprisonment up to 20 years.