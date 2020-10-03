In New York, an unknown man attacked the American actor Rick Moranis, known for his roles in the films “Ghostbusters” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Children”, reports Cbs new york 2 October.

Published by the city police videotapes captures the moment as a man in a sweatshirt “I love New York” approached the 67-year-old actor, hit him and knocked him to the ground. After that, he calmly walked down the street.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @ NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $ 2500👀Seen him? Know who he is? 📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us! ☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Moranis sought medical attention with complaints of pain in the head, back and hip, and filed a report with the police. Now law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect, and the actor is recovering from his injuries at home.

The representative of Moranis said that the artist is in order and is grateful to everyone “for good wishes.”

