The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO racing car produced by the Scaglietti coachbuilder was auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York for a record $51.7 million. The organizers of the event announced this on November 13 at the official website.

This Ferrari is a one-of-a-kind 1962 250 GTO that competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans more than 60 years ago, but failed to complete the 24-hour race due to engine overheating. Despite this, the car finished first in its class at a distance of 1 thousand km in another race, which took place at the German Nürburgring track.

Initially, this car was equipped with a four-liter V12 engine – this is the only racing modification of the GTO that received such an engine. Subsequently, the power plant was replaced by a standard three-liter unit.

The car came to the United States in 1985 and remained in the hands of one owner until this year. For the past 38 years, this 250 GTO has been touring the world’s auto and vintage car shows.

Along with the car, the new owner, whose name has not been disclosed, received the original documentation to prepare the car for racing at the Nürburgring and Le Mans, which significantly increased the value of the lot due to its proven historical value.

