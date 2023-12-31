Pope Francis spoke to the faithful this Sunday (Dec 31) in St. Peter's Square, in the Vatican

Pope Francis gave a New Year speech this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) in St. Peter's Square, in Vatican City. In his speech, the Pope cited the conflict in Palestine, as well as victims of wars around the world.

“At the end of the year, may we have the courage to ask ourselves: how many human lives have been torn apart by armed conflicts? How many deaths? And how much destruction, how much pain? How much poverty? May those who benefit from these conflicts listen to the voice of conscience”he declared.

The Pope also asked the faithful to continue to pray for the “people suffering from war”like the Ukrainians, the Palestinians, the Israelis and the Sudanese.

He also cited data from the UN (United Nations) that, since October 7th – when Hamas attacked Israel –, almost 2 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip had to be displaced.

Israel and Palestine are involved in the biggest armed conflict in the region in recent years.

In Ukraine, the conflict with Russia has already dragged on into its second year, while in Sudan, the civil war has already resulted in at least 400,000 refugees.