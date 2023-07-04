Drones fell in New Moscow and the Kaluga region, they were shot down by electronic warfare

Two drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW) in New Moscow. This was reported to the emergency services.

It is specified that the incident occurred near the village of Valuevo, a few kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD).

Another drone was shot down in the Kaluga region. All UAVs were heading towards Moscow.

The interlocutor of the agency specified that the drones were of the helicopter type. There is no information about the victims.

According to the Telegram channel “112”, in New Moscow continue explosions. One of the drones collapsed to a garage in the village of Krivosheino in New Moscow, after which a strong fire started. “The neighbor’s barn is on fire, after the claps. If this is a mega-attack by ukrov, then they managed to get a shed in Moscow, ”- discovered Mash a comment from one of the locals.

Two more explosions were heard near the village of Akinshino in New Moscow, according to Mash.

The aftermath of the raid

The Baza publication reports that a military unit was attacked using a drone in Kubinka near Moscow. According to unconfirmed information, a kamikaze drone hit the administrative building around 04:00 Moscow time. Later Shot clarifiedthat the UAV was shot down by electronic warfare. There were no casualties or damage.

The raid also affected air traffic at Vnukovo International Airport. Telegram channel Shot writesthat the planes heading to this air harbor began to be redirected to other metropolitan airports – Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo. In particular, we are talking about at least 10 flights from Ankara, Yerevan, Sharm el-Sheikh, Dubai, Chelyabinsk, Novosibirsk, Surgut, Ufa and Perm.

UAV raids on Moscow

On June 21, three UAVs fell in New Moscow and the Moscow region. One drone crashed in a field near the Pakhra River near the village of Lukino, two more drones fell and exploded in the Naro-Fominsk urban district of the Moscow region in the village of Kalininets. According to the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov, this happened approximately at 05:30 and 05:50. Then there was no damage on the ground and no casualties.

At the Russian Ministry of Defense called that terrorist attack. The military department blamed Ukraine for what happened.

On May 30, hits were recorded on three residential buildings in the capital: on Leninsky Prospekt, Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street in New Moscow. It turned out that one of the drones was carrying a KZ-6 shaped charge that did not detonate. Several more UAVs were shot down on approach to Moscow.

The raid on the capital on May 3 turned out to be the most resonant. Then Ukraine made an attempt with the help of two drones to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. On the website of the head of state, the attack was called a terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, who was not in Moscow at that moment. Presumably, the attack was carried out using UJ-22 Airborne drones, developed by the Ukrainian company UKRJET.