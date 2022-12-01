In New Moscow, a man fired at a car with a child inside during a conflict with his mother

In New Moscow, a man fired at a car with a five-year-old child from a traumatic pistol. About it informs REN TV.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on December 1 in the private sector of the city of Shcherbinka. During the conflict, the man first hit the woman, after which he shot at her car with a child inside.

As writes the edition, the husband of the victim called the police. In addition, he independently detained the attacker. The cause of the conflict between the Russians is not specified.

Earlier in the Novgorod region, a 73-year-old man fired at a car with a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old teenager inside, injuring them. According to investigators, the man was disturbed by the music that the victims listened to too loudly.