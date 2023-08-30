In New Moscow, a drug dealer was detained who tried to hide 35 kg of hashish

In New Moscow, a 38-year-old drug dealer was detained who was trying to hide hashish. This was reported to Lente.ru by the representative of the Moscow prosecutor’s office, Lyudmila Nefedova.

According to the department, the man arrived by car in the village of Novofedorovskoye. There, he took out a bag with bundles of a banned substance from a hiding place. He put some of it in a trash bag and hid the rest in the woods. During the arrest, two packages with 75 parcels were confiscated from the defendant. In total, they contained 35 kilograms of hashish.

A case has been initiated under the article on attempted illegal sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale. The accused is in jail.