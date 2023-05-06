QUESTA, New Mexico — When old regulars gather at Cynthia Rael-Vigil’s cafe in Questa, a village nestled between the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, they drink lattes and lavender lemonade and exchange gossip in Spanish.

Someone from Mexico City or Madrid sitting at the next table might struggle to follow your strange dialect. But Spanish speakers four centuries ago might have recognized the unusual conjugations of the verbs—if not the unorthodox pronunciations and words borrowed from English and Native American languages.

These mountains have fostered a form of Spanish that today does not exist anywhere else in the world.

Even after their lands were incorporated into the United States in the 19th century, generations of speakers kept the dialect alive, through poetry, song, and everyday exchange on the streets of Hispanic enclaves scattered throughout the region.

Just a few decades ago, the New Mexican dialect remained at the forefront of Hispanic media in the United States. Balladeers like Al Hurricane encouraged dialect in their songs.

But those fixtures, along with the dazzling array of Spanish-language newspapers that once flourished in northern New Mexico, have faded.

Places like Rael-Vigil’s Cafe are rare. In places like Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, the dialect is being eclipsed by the Spanish of a new wave of migrants, particularly from northern Mexico.

At the same time, there are questions as to whether the very rural communities that fostered New Mexican Spanish for centuries will be able to last much longer in the face of myriad economic, cultural, and climatic challenges.

“Our singular Spanish is under real risk of disappearing,” said Rael-Vigil, 68, who traces his ancestry to a member of the 1598 expedition that claimed New Mexico for the Spanish Empire. “Once a treasure like this is lost, I don’t think we realize it’s gone forever.”

Those who are fluent in New Mexican Spanish in Questa, a village of about 1,700 people, tend to be 50 or older. Even in his own family, Rael-Vigil sees the language disappear little by little; His 11-year-old granddaughter hardly speaks Spanish of any dialect.

“He’s not interested,” she pointed out. “Kids her age rule the internet; all of that is in English.”

Damián Vergara Wilson, an academic at the University of New Mexico, said he likens the settlement on what was then the northern edge of the Spanish Empire to an off-world colony.

“What would happen if we went to Mars on a spaceship and lost contact with other speakers?” Wilson said. “That is what happened here. There was very minimal contact.”

However, some express optimism.

“The language will definitely survive,” said Larry Torres, a linguist who writes a bilingual column for The Taos News and Santa Fe New Mexican newspapers. “It may not be the same language our ancestors recognized, but we are using a 15th century form of Spanish with 21st century English.”

Mark Waltermire, a professor of linguistics at New Mexico State University, said he expects New Mexican Spanish to survive for at least another two decades, just because there are people in their 50s who still speak it.

Beyond that time period, however, he said it’s hard to see a path forward for the dialect — which doesn’t mean Spanish will disappear from New Mexico.

“It’s just being replaced with a different type of Spanish,” Waltermire said, citing the arrival of new immigrants from Mexico.

By: SIMON ROMERO