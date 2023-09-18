The statement was made in a speech last week; the White House tries to correct error when transcribing the speech on its website

The President of the USA, Joe Bidenwas criticized after suggesting that black and Hispanic workers (a term used in the United States to refer to people from Spanish-speaking Latin American countries) do not have college degrees. high school –the equivalent in Brazil to High School. The White House attempted to correct the gaffe by transcribe the statements in your site official.

In a speech at Prince George’s Community College, in Maryland, on Thursday (September 14, 2023), Biden said: “We’ve seen rock-bottom numbers in unemployment, particularly – and I’ve focused on this my entire career – particularly for African-American and Hispanic workers, and veterans, you know, workers without a high school diploma.”. Watch the statement, in English, by clicking here.

In the transcript of the speech, the White House added a “It is” before “workers without high school diplomas”.

Read in site from the US government: “We’ve seen rock-bottom numbers in unemployment, particularly – and I’ve focused on this my entire career – particularly for African-American and Hispanic workers, and veterans, you know, and workers without high school diplomas.”. Read the full transcript by clicking here.

