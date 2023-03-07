Although Pepe Aguilar 54 years old, had a full house in the Plaza de Toroswith the Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour, on social networks the gossip about the crisis he went through for not selling tickets and not filling as he wanted, he continues with everything, because they let him know.

It turns out that various media and entertainment programs have commented that the Plaza de Toros looked very full, but several Internet users say that most of the places were for tickets that Pepe Aguilar gave away on radio stations, as well as on television, because days after the concert supposedly They had not filled as expected.

It may interest you:

It was in Venga la Alegría where they commented that Jaripeo Sin Fronteras was a success with the entire dynasty, including Ángela Aguilar and her brother Leonardo, but Internet users immediately began to comment that not even giving away the tickets was filled.

“It’s not true, they didn’t fill up and they gave away many tickets”, “They filled up but with FREE tickets !!! buuuueno and they say that they didn’t even fill up like that”, “Haha like the prian they fill up with hauling, they gave away tickets on TV, on the radio and for everyone lados @vengalaalegria already change the name of the program to lick the boots of the Aguilars, they always give them publicity, when they know that the viewers do not want them,” the networks write.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that both Pepe Aguilar, as well as the youngest of the Ángela Aguilar dynasty, have been in several controversies, which the public has not liked at all, who have given everything, especially to the young woman whom they accuse of not having modesty.