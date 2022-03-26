Youssef En Nesyri was the revelation of Sevilla last season but this season he has already reached six months without seeing the door with his club. injuries, Africa Cup… everything has affected a footballer for whom offers of 35 million euros were received in the summer but who is going through his lowest hours as a Sevilla player.

En Nesyri’s last goal dates from September 25, when he scored against Espanyol before being injured. Said muscle injury had a subsequent relapse that has kept him in the dry dock for three months. The Moroccan returned in the last game of 2021 and in January he went with his team to the African Cup, the only parenthesis in his scoring drought, since he scored a goal against malawi.

But since his return, En Nesyri has already played eleven games, five of them as a starter, and has not seen the door. His greatest contribution was the penalty he forced in the League derby against Betis and which served to open the scoring. At Sevilla he was considered a franchise player and hope is not lost for him to be activated in the final sprint of the season.