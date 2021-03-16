Three goals in five days against Dortmund and Betis for Youseff En Nesyri, to whom during some days physical problems weighed down but who is once again the scorer that this Seville needs. Accumulate 20 goals between the League (14) and the Champions League (6), one for every 110 minutes that he has played this season with the Nervión club. In Nesyri he has already surpassed the team’s top scorer last season, Argentine Lucas Ocampos (17), and with 12 games ahead he is looking for the top scorers of these magical last 15 years at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Nobody in Sevilla has scored more goals than Luis Fabiano on 07-08. 34 goals scored O Fabulous among all competitions. Two seasons later, in 09-10, the Brazilian was again top scorer with 18. Kanouté, another legend, also scored more goals than anyone in Nervión on 06-07 (28) and 08-09 (23). Negredo took the witness of both legends for three years, from 2010 to 2013, with 26, 14 and 31 goals respectively.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 15, 2021

The current Cádiz striker gave way to the legendary couple Bacca-Gameiro. Both shared the throne in 13-14, with 21 goals each, the Colombian made 28 in the 14-15 and the French, 29 a season later. Wissan Ben Yedder would become Sevilla’s top scorer for the next three seasons, scoring 18, 22 and 30 goals as a Sevilla player before signing for Monaco in the summer of 2019.

In Nesyri he has already improved the first campaign of the French-Tunisian in Sevilla and has the second in sight, as well as the first shared year of Bacca and Gameiro and some of the seasons during which the undisputed Luis Fabiano and Kanouté reigned. But he has many days ahead of him to get close to the best figures of all of them.