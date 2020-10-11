Nepal’s opposition parties have alleged that China has occupied Nepali land in Humla. Beijing has also started building Imrats here. Leader of Opposition in Karnali province Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has said that Chinese soldiers are harassing people in the area. According to Nepal’s news website KhabarHub, Chinese soldiers are stopping trucks loaded with food.

However, the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has denied the allegations. Shahi went to Humla has told a different truth. He said, “People’s life has been made hellish here. The people of the border area are very upset. China has stopped trucks filled with food items known to the people of Humla. ”

“We had informed the government that China had encroached on Nepal’s land and even crossed the border and started constructing structures on Pilar 12,” he said. However, the government has reiterated that Nepal’s land has not been encroached. We built our road several kilometers ahead of the structures built by China. ”

According to him, “However, some government officials were also on tour and found that there was something wrong.” I do not know why the government said that China has not encroached into our border. “Shahi said that China has built a pillar and government officials said they have not been consulted on the issue.” The main principle of border pillars is that whenever a new pillar is installed, it is first determined by the interaction between the authorities of the two countries.

The leader said, “Jange Pilar 12 has been recently built by China. Government officials say they have not been contacted about this. Chinese security forces are deployed on Pillar 5.1 and 6.1, they chase our people, whenever they go there for farming or grazing animals. There is enough evidence that China has taken over the land of Nepal. ”