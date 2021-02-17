E.An explosion in a building of the discount chain Lidl in Neckarsulm led to a large deployment of police and rescue workers on Wednesday afternoon. A spokeswoman for Lidl confirmed a report by “Heilbronner Voice”, but without first giving details. She announced a press release from the group that operates several thousand branches in Germany for the evening.

The local newspaper said that three employees were injured in the incident at 2:50 p.m., all of whom were taken to the hospital. In two cases the injuries were lighter, in one case a little more severe. The area was cordoned off over a large area. The Lidl building had been evacuated. A little more than a hundred employees were there.

According to the local newspaper report, the explosion was caused by a letter bomb. The article also points out that there was also an explosion the day before in the goods receiving department of a beverage manufacturer in nearby Eppelheim (Rhein-Neckar district), which is attributed to a package. Whether there is a connection is still unclear. There the parcel was taken from the State Criminal Police Office for investigation.