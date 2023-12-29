In Naples Gino Sorbillo adds pizza with pineapple to the menu

The much-maligned pineapple pizza also lands in Naples: Gino Sorbillo, one of the most famous pizza chefs in the Neapolitan city, includes it in the menu of his restaurant.

The announcement came via social media: in the video you can see Sorbillo himself tasting the pineapple pizza. “Guys, don't go wild: I'm tied to tradition but I want to try it” says the restaurateur in the video.

“Guys it's good, I swear, in fact I'll even do an encore. If you don't believe me, come here and try it, in the historic center of Naples” declares Sorbillo after an initial hesitation.

There was no shortage of reactions, mostly negative, from users. “This is not tradition, you are certainly smart and know how to market” someone writes.

And again: “I love pizza and I love pineapple, but let's not mix the sacred with the profane.” “No Please. I appreciate you as a pizza chef. As a Neapolitan who loves pizza, I say that you make it as if it were a work of art. But please: pizza in Naples with pineapple no. It's fine in the USA and England but in Naples we leave the tradition. Naples is the undisputed capital of pizza in its historical versions and with simple basic ingredients, like in the past” writes a user.

There are also those who defend Sorbillo, a clear minority to tell the truth: “I believe that every customer must be satisfied and those who have a narrow mind on food have never travelled. And then how can you say it's not good if you don't taste it?”.