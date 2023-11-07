Guerrilla warfare in the center of Naples between Union Berlin ultras and the police. The Germans marched through the streets of the city hooded and dressed in white. In Piazza Dante, during contact with the police, scenes of real guerrilla warfare were recorded, with the devastation of shops between the area of ​​Via Roma and Piazza Dante and the throwing of objects. It was an attack on the police who were present in the area precisely for fear of accidents and possible incursions by local ultras groups. There have been injuries among the police, 11 people have been arrested so far.