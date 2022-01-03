It’s a cold winter’s day just before Christmas, and delivery man Gregory Cardon picks up an order at Le Comptoir à Poutine in the center of Nantes. Cardon is warmly welcomed by owner Anthony Bayard. His restaurant, specializing in Quebec street food, is one of a handful of establishments in the city that work exclusively with delivery service Naofood, a local alternative to the giants Uber Eats, Deliveroo and co.

“With Naofood I know where I stand,” says Bayard (47). “They’re guys from here, they speak French, and if there’s a problem I know who to call.” Bayard has kicked out Uber Eats and Deliveroo. “You don’t know if their deliverers are legal, if they are legal in the country, if they are minors.”

As in any European city today, in the center of Nantes, delivery people on bicycles or scooters come and go. The logos on their ‘messenger bags‘ betray who they are working for. But in Nantes and in more and more French cities, those are no longer always the Uber Eats and Deliveroo logos. In addition to their own logo and orange bags, those of Naofood are also recognizable by their pellets, plush bears in all shapes and sizes that have become the trademark of the Naofood deliverers.

Delivery man Gregory Cardon (36) was a press photographer in Paris when he was commissioned in January 2021 to make a report about bicycle deliverers. He ended up with Guillaume Blanchet, who had started Naofood in Nantes. “I was already involved in cycling culture in Paris. Matches with fixies [een speciaal soort racefietsen], things like that,” Cardon says. “I liked the culture at Naofood, I stayed.”

Alternative delivery services

Naofood is part of a trend of alternative delivery services in France looking to break the quasi-monopoly of Uber Eats and Deliveroo, which together control 88 percent of the French market. There are Sicklo in Grenoble, Les Coursiers Bordelais in Bordeaux, Les Coursiers Rennais in Rennes, Les Coursiers Montpelliérains in Montpellier, the Riders Social Club in the northern suburbs of Paris.

They are all part of the federation CoopCycle, which has developed an app for its members to use. CoopCycle also tries to propagate the concept internationally. Although France is dominant with 45 members, CoopCycle already has a foothold in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Netherlands is still missing.

CoopCycle was born after the bankruptcy of the Belgian start-up Take Eat Easy in 2016, which left many deliverers with a financial hangover. With CoopCycle, the deliverers would take control of their own fate. “Defend the employment status against that of false self-employed, fight the dictatorship of the platforms, and prove that logistics also CO 2 -neutral”, co-founder Adrien Claude summarizes the philosophy of CoopCycle.

Those who join CoopCycle only deliver by bicycle. Electric bicycles are allowed, given the geographic challenges of some cities – but scooters, including electric ones, are not.

Naofood director Guillaume Blanchet was himself a bicycle deliverer at Uber and Deliveroo for a year and a half. “In the early days that was great,” he says in a Naofood office in the center of Nantes, sitting on a sitting ball. “We made good money doing what we liked to do: cycling. Delivery drivers were a subculture, driving for Deliveroo was class.”

But gradually, according to Blanchet (30), a “general aversion” to the revenue model of Uber and Deliveroo grew. The margins became smaller, the rush increased. Scooters competed with bicycle delivery companies. Delivery man became something for newcomers, er a trade arose in privately renting out fake accounts to undocumented migrants or minors.

Naofood delivery man Gregory Cardon on his way through Nantes.

Photo Benjamin Girette



“It just wasn’t fun anymore,” Blanchet says. „with a number copains Then, around a beer, we had the idea: if we now create something completely new, something that benefits everyone?”

Preference

The corona crisis is just right for Naofood. When Blanchet starts with Naofood in September 2019, it is very modest: about ten meals a day are ordered. When the first lockdown starts in March 2020, it will go from three hundred to six thousand orders per month in one fell swoop. Today it fluctuates between three and five thousand orders per month, good for a turnover of 437,000 euros in the first year.

“The lockdown has come at just the right time for us,” said Blanchet. “The city council came to see us, could they help us? Which also played a role: at that time a petition was circulating against the noise pollution from scooters in the city center.”

Paradoxically, one of the first things Blanchet encountered when he started Naofood at the end of 2019 was that many delivery drivers did not feel like a permanent contract at all. Today Naofood has twelve permanent employees, and thirty in auto-entrepreneuriat, the French version of the Dutch self-employed status.

Delivery man Gregory Cardon, for example, prefers the auto-entrepreneurial home. When it suits him, he also picks up orders from Uber and Deliveroo. “I like the freedom to work when it suits me.”

Drug argument

The French members of CoopCycle are so-called scops, cooperative companies in which the permanent employees hold the majority of the shares, and also share in any profit distribution. But Blanchet soon learned that the permanent employee status — the so-called ‘CDI’ which is the holy grail for many French people — is an overly cumbersome tool for the delivery market.

“The typical 35-hour week quickly turned out to be too expensive for us. That just didn’t work. So as far as permanent employees are concerned, we have already fallen back on a 24-hour week: the minimum for a permanent full-time contract. It is looking for a balance. Those who prefer to remain self-employed are free to do so.”

Blanchet knows that this is precisely the argument of the major platforms to oppose national or supranational legislation that would oblige them to employ deliverymen and drivers. “It’s just a fallacy with them,” says Blanchet. “Because many of their employees have no papers, they do not have the choice to become an employee or not.”

At the beginning of December, the European Commission launched a bill whereby employees of platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo who have little entrepreneurial freedom are automatically regarded as employees. The proposal does not completely close the door for self-employed deliverers, but they must also be really independent, not fake self-employed.

According to Adrien Claude of CoopCycle, it doesn’t have to be a binary discussion. “The employee status is not sanctifying. It’s also about creating something that belongs to us collectively.”

wealthy people

The question remains whether the alternative delivery services can compete with the big international players who are willing to lose a lot of money to eventually become the biggest. Guillaume Blanchet says he no longer sees Uber and Deliveroo as competitors.

“We are engaged in a battle with giants, that is correct. But at the same time: without them we would never have existed. You can say that we are surfing the wave they have created. But what we offer that they don’t have is the ethical aspect, the human aspect, the climate aspect. We can coexist perfectly.”

The temptation is then great to translate that ethical aspect into a surcharge with which the customer can buy off his or her conscience. That is not the intention, says Claude.

“We don’t want to be a delivery service for wealthy people only. That doesn’t work economically either. You have to have a certain volume to stay afloat, and you can’t achieve that with that kind of audience alone.”

Into trouble

In Nantes, Naofood is slightly cheaper than the big boys: the restaurants pay a commission of 24 percent on the order, with Uber and Deliveroo that is around 30 percent.

“The future belongs to the ethical delivery service,” Blanchet insists. “But we have to be as good as the big boys.”

That is why Naofood has raised 21,000 euros through fundraising to develop its own app. At the moment you first have to enter CoopCycle in the Apple and Google stores to get Naofood: a competitive handicap.

What plays in favor of the alternative delivery services, according to Blanchet, “is that many people really want us to succeed in our aim”.

Restaurant owner Anthony Bayard of Le Comptoir à Poutine confirms this. “They want to change the system, and I fully support that. If they ever get into trouble, I’m even willing to help them financially. I’d rather see my money go to multinationals.”