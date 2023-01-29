Nairobi, Kenya.- The administration of Kenya defended its decision to sterilize a captive lion last week, a measure that generated controversy in this country of East Africa, where it is species of cats is threatened.

The 3-year-old lion was part of a rehabilitation program in the capital Nairobi for those orphaned or injured animals.

The decision to sterilize it was taken “aiming of control playback in the place of captivity”, indicated the Wildlife Service (KWS, for its acronym in English).

This measure gave rise, however, to numerous criticism from the local population that asked to be released and so it could reproduce.

“When wild animals grow up on a bottle, they lose their feral instincts and if released into the wild, they become vulnerable,” the KWS said in a statement on Saturday.

We recommend you read:

like reproduction “It is not authorized in captivity centers”, they decided to “perform a vasectomy” according to the statement.

Nairobi National Park is home to numerous species of animals in danger. Lions are under increasing pressure in the Kenyan capital, one of Africa’s fastest growing metropolises, and this is reducing the ecosystems of these cats