In the Moscow region of Mytishchi, visitors and staff of the shopping center “Red Kit” are evacuated after smoke on two floors of the building, reports RIA News.

As specified, an automatic fire alarm went off in the shopping center. Smoke occurs on the second and third floors.

At present, smoke pollution in the building has been eliminated, no one was hurt.

Earlier it was reported that at the Vladivostok airport, passengers and staff were evacuated on Friday due to a false fire alarm.