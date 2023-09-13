About the activation of dust mites in the autumn period in program Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov and his colleague, allergist Irina Manina, warned Russians “about the most important thing” on the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

“Dust mites are a category of year-round allergens. But they really like to reproduce in good air humidity – in spring or early autumn,” Manina emphasized.

The expert explained that most often dust mites multiply in apartments and a large concentration of their antigens, that is, particles that are allergens for humans, are released into the air. These allergenic particles are also found in house dust, the doctor added.

