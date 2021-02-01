Reuters reported on Monday the detention of President Vin Myin and Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is actually the head of government.

In addition, several other representatives of the country’s ruling National League for Democracy party were detained. At the moment, the agency does not have information about the participants and organizers of the arrest of high-ranking officials.

Meanwhile, the media reported on a possible coup in Myanmar.

