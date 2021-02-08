For the third day in Myanmar, protests have not stopped. Tens of thousands of people oppose the seizure of power by the military, reports RIA News with reference to local media.

In the capital, Naypyidaw, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators. Mass actions take place in many other cities and regions of the state.

The protesters demand to hold the first session of the parliament of the new convocation, whose deputies were elected in general elections on November 8, as well as the release of the leaders of the state.

Recall that on February 1, Myanmar leader Vin Myin and members of the ruling party were detained. They were charged. The military declared a state of emergency for one year and announced the creation of a new authority – the State Administrative Council. Vice President Mint Shwe has been appointed interim head of state.