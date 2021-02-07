In the universe of ‘The Hunger Games’, the inhabitants of the Panem society use a salute as a form of rebellion against an authoritarian government. In the last decade, this gesture has spread across Southeast Asia as a cry for democracy. The latest example takes place in Myanmar, after Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s civilian leader, was overthrown in a military coup, prompting thousands of Burmese to demonstrate in the streets.

The images of young people, and not so young, with their arms raised in the salute of the famous saga proliferated this week in Myanmar. With three fingers raised, students, teachers and nurses from all over the country demonstrate their resistance to the military coup that occurred on Monday, February 1.

The greeting will be familiar to anyone who has seen the ‘Hunger Games’ movies. The gesture is known by the name of ‘District 12 Sign of Respect’ and appears in the film starring Jennifer Lawrence in which the oppressed population rises up against an authoritarian ruling class.

And it is no coincidence. Since Friday, February 5, Burmese people have also protested against what they consider to be oppression. With proclamations in favor of democracy and against the new military government, they call for the release of those detained by the Army, including the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

And the movement is illustrated by the ostensible use of this three-finger gesture inspired by ‘The Hunger Games’. In the series of movies and books, the greeting is used as a token of appreciation, admiration, and farewell. As the plot progresses, it becomes a symbol of rebellion.

It appears for the first time when the main character, Katniss Everdeen, asks to go instead of her sister, who had been chosen, to the games, in which the participants must fight to the death in a competition exposed to the masses. Faced with this act of courage, the audience raises their fingers as a symbol of respect.

A badge of the ‘Scouts’ that arrived in Thailand after the military coup

However, the real origin of this sign is in the educational movement of the ‘Scouts’. For the members of this organization, the gesture also signifies honor and loyalty: the thumb holds the little one indicating that the older ones protect the little ones, and the rest of the fingers represent faith, country and responsibility. Upon entering the organization, a ‘Scout’ has to perform this gesture while taking his oath.

But protesters in Myanmar were not the first to adopt the symbol. The gesture had already been seen in Asia.

The ‘District 12 Sign of Respect’ consists of putting the thumb on the little finger, bringing the other three fingers together, bringing them to the lips and then raising them in the air pointing to the person to whom the gesture is directed. © AFP

The salute was first enforced in Myanmar’s neighboring Thailand, when protesters began using it after the May 2014 military coup. It indicated support for the pro-democracy movement, but also anger at military power and royalty in a moment of growing inequalities.

At that time, a Thai tweeted: “Dear #HungerGames. We have taken your signal as our own. Our fight is not fictional. Thank you.”

The beginning of the demonstrations coincided with the premiere of the third film in the saga in November 2014. Pro-democracy students would appear in Thai cinemas showing the new film and salute with pride, even if they knew they were going to be escorted. and detained by policemen.

On November 20, 2014, student Natchacha Kongudom performs the movie-inspired salute “The Hunger Games” at a Bangkok cinema. © Chaiwat Subprasom / Reuters

However, in June, the ruling military junta banned the salute, and some cinemas in Thailand stopped showing the film. This is how the filmmakers of the famous film then learned that the greeting had been adopted by Thai activists.

“It is exciting that something that happens in the film can become a symbol for the people, for freedom or protest,” director Francis Lawrence told the Australian newspaper ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ in 2014. “But when people are arrested for making something of your film, it is worrying, “he added.

Popular culture at the service of protest

Then from Thailand, the salute spread to Hong Kong, where the Umbrella Revolution was also in full swing when the new film was released. The Hong Kong protesters rejected Beijing’s growing influence in the city, and proudly began to raise their three fingers in resistance.

Throughout historical civil movements, there are numerous examples that demonstrate how popular culture often makes its way into citizen mobilizations around the world.

The activists of ‘Anonymous’ are distinguished by wearing a mask designed in 1986 by the cartoonist David Lloyd for the comic series ‘V for Vendetta’, in which the face of the British soldier and politician Guy Fawkes is suggested, who in 1695 tried assassinate King James I.

Borrowing elements from popular culture, protesters around the world are conveying their message internationally. And although uncertainty rests on the Burmese people after the coup, the protest and outrage is made visible through symbols that have now become a universal cry.